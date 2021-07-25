Pelosi Finalizes Her Committee To Investigate The Assault On The Capitol

Washington – The president of the federal House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, finalized this Sunday the committee that will investigate the assault on the Capitol on January 6, with the selection for it of a Republican legislator critical of former US President Donald Trump.

Pelosi announced that she had appointed Congressman Adam Kinzinger as the ninth member of the committee, which this Tuesday will hold its first hearing on the attack by radical Trump supporters, which left five dead.

“(Kinzinger) brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission, (which is) to find the facts and protect our democracy,” the Democratic leader said in a statement.

With the selection of Kinzinger, there are two Republicans who will be part of the committee promoted by Pelosi, which also includes seven other Democratic congressmen.

Both Kinzinger and the other conservative member of the committee, Liz Cheney, are highly critical of Trump and are among the only 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to convict the former president in the impeachment trial against him for the assault on the Capitol, which ended. in his acquittal.

In principle, the idea was for the committee to be composed of 13 members: eight appointed by Pelosi and five elected by the Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, although the Democratic leader retained the power to veto their appointments.

However, on Wednesday, Pelosi refused to admit to the committee two Republican legislators who had been chosen by McCarthy – Jim Banks and Jim Jordan – because both are allies of Trump and amplified some of his theories without evidence about the elections. .

In response, McCarthy withdrew the nomination of the other three Republicans he had chosen to serve on the committee and who had received the go-ahead from Pelosi.

The result is a much less bipartisan committee than originally envisioned but with at least the participation of two conservative figures, something that Democrats hope will serve to lend prestige to its conclusions.

It is more than likely, however, that the majority of the Republican Party that continues to back Trump will try to use that imbalance in the composition of the committee – with two conservatives and seven progressives – to reduce credibility to its results.

Cheney, one of the two conservatives on the committee and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (2001-2009), was ousted from the leadership of the Republican Party in May precisely for having refuted Trump’s unfounded allegations of fraud.

Kinzinger, for his part, promised this Sunday in a statement to work “diligently” and from a “serious” and “non-partisan” point of view to get to “the truth” of what happened.

At the committee’s initial hearing on Tuesday, police officers who responded to the January 6 assault will testify, when hundreds of supporters of Republican Trump stormed the headquarters of Congress to prevent Joe Biden’s victory in the elections from being ratified, in the that the then president assured without proof that there was fraud.

Five people died and about 140 agents were attacked by pro-Trump protesters, who were armed with axes, bats and hockey sticks, among other objects, according to data from the authorities.

